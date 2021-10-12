Digi-Key Electronics Launches New Scheme-it Features

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has released new features for its popular Scheme-it tool, a free online schematics and diagramming solution for engineers, educators and students.

The Scheme-it tool from Digi-Key Electronics now offers a symbol integration with Ultra Librarian, custom symbol editor and the ability to add mathematical formulas to schematics.

Scheme-it is a cloud-based tool available to users globally for designing and sharing electronic circuit diagrams and schematics. The new features that were recently released include:

Ultra Librarian symbol integration: This feature brings in approximately 2 million of Ultra Librarian's detailed, visually-appealing symbols and images from Digi-Key's product catalog.

Symbol Editor 2.0: A custom symbol editor that allows users to create new symbols that are not currently included in Scheme-it, offering endless ways to customize designs.

Mathematics markup: Powered by LaTeX, users can now properly format and insert mathematical formulas and calculations directly on schematics.

The Scheme-it tool includes a comprehensive electronic symbol library and an integrated Digi-Key component catalog that allows for a wide range of circuit designs. In Scheme-it, users can create a Bill of Materials (BOM) and purchase components used in their projects, as well as share projects with others and export to KiCAD, .PNG, .SVG and .PDF file formats.

Schematics created in the platform can be shared publicly if desired and become searchable on the Scheme-it homepage, allowing for idea sharing and further innovation. A dedicated section on Digi-Key's TechForum is also available for Scheme-it users to ask questions, make comments, and share ideas about the tool.

"These new features significantly increase the number of part-specific symbols available in Scheme-it, allowing engineers, students and teachers around the world to more easily and accurately develop their early design concepts and schematics, while maintaining all of the part information for a BOM export," said Cody Walseth, digital product owner at Digi-Key.

"The Ultra Librarian team is proud to mark this next milestone in our longstanding partnership with Digi-Key, furthering our mission of simplifying the PCB design process," said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of Ultra Librarian. "Connecting our library of verified CAD models for available Digi-Key parts into Scheme-it will help the next generation of innovators and makers bring design ideas to life in a fraction of the time."

To use Digi-Key's Scheme-it tool, visit the Scheme-it homepage.

About Ultra Librarian

Ultra Librarian® is the world's largest part library, providing all of the component information designers need to make smart decisions for their next project. Users can instantly access pricing, inventory, manufacturer information, and pre-built parts targeted to their CAD tool of choice. By partnering with Ultra Librarian, you can increase value to customers within the PCB Design industry, provide them with your latest part information and accelerate their path to production; giving you the opportunity to make your pitch when the selection process is happening.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics