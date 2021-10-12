Arcline Investment Management Acquires Onboard Systems International

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Onboard Systems International, LLC ("Onboard Systems" or the "Company") from Liberty Hall Capital Partners, expanding Arcline's portfolio of mission-critical electromechanical systems for aerospace and defense applications.

Onboard Systems is a leading designer, manufacturer, and servicer of external cargo equipment for military and civil helicopter applications. The Company offers more than 5,000 proprietary products, including cargo hooks, suspension systems, human external cargo (HEC) systems, weighing systems, and remote equipment products for over 30 helicopter models, serving over 1,000 original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket customers worldwide.

Arcline commented, "Onboard Systems has established an exceptional reputation over its

45-year history as a technology and performance leader in the external cargo equipment space. The Company's steadfast commitment to new product development and continuous end-user support underpin this reputation and will continue to open new and exciting growth opportunities. We look forward to partnering with the Onboard Systems management team to support these growth initiatives."

Cory VanBuskirk, President of Onboard Systems, added, "We could not be more excited to partner with Arcline in our company's next phase. Arcline shares our vision to deliver the most advanced and highest-quality external cargo solutions to our customers. We are confident that our partnership with Arcline and its portfolio of aerospace and defense-focused businesses will enable us to better serve both our OEM and aftermarket partners."

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems is a leading global provider of external cargo handling equipment for civil and military helicopters. Onboard Systems' innovative portfolio of cargo hook suspension systems, cargo hooks, human external cargo (HEC) systems, Onboard Weighing Systems and remote equipment is factory installed on over 30 helicopter models serving both original equipment and aftermarket customers. Its low-weight, high quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and low on-going maintenance costs. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington. For more information, please visit http://www.onboardsystems.com/.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:

contact@arcline.com

www.arcline.com

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):

Julie Hamilton

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355–4449

View original content:

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management