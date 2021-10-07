Boston Globe Media and Point32Health Collaborate to Launch New Podcast Series Helping People Navigate Mental Health

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media and Point32Health (the combined organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan), announced today the launch of a new podcast series called Turning Points, focusing on important conversations around mental health. The five-episode series, created in collaboration with Studio/B - Boston Globe Media's branded content studio - will feature empowering stories from those who have reclaimed their emotional well-being, from everyday people to behavioral health professionals.

Turning Points is hosted by Frantzces Lys, a clinical social worker, accomplished writer and public speaker who found her own turning point. After burnout led to some major life changes, including shifting careers and traveling through 17 countries, Frantzces re-discovered her passion for her work in the mental health field. Today, she is interested in the healing process by helping people remove emotional blocks and defying the resistance in their lives. In Turning Points, Frantzces will have insightful and motivating conversations with the likes of Kara Lowentheil (host of the popular podcast Unf*ck Your Brain ), Jeff Davis (co-founder of Black Men Run ), and Joan Benoit Samuelson (two-time Boston Marathon winner and 1984 Olympic gold medalist), among others.

"This partnership demonstrates the type of meaningful programs we can create and offer our communities. Events of the past year have resulted in a heightened awareness of how many people struggle silently with mental health issues," said Kayvan Salmanpour, Chief Commercial Officer for Boston Globe Media. "Rather than highlighting the topic, we're highlighting those that have found their catalyst (their Turning Point) which empowered them to take control of their mental health and wellbeing. We're absolutely thrilled to work with the Point32Health brands to amplify stories of hope and perseverance through the power of our media platforms."

"We're excited to collaborate with Boston Globe Media to launch this unique series focusing on mental health & wellness," said Jill Borrelli, vice president of Behavioral Health for Point32Health. "These stories are not only relatable, but also help shine a light on the mental health experiences that many of us are dealing with on a daily basis. Behavioral health is an incredibly important initiative for our organization and is a core part of the work we are doing to improve the quality and value of health care for the communities we serve."

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP products include The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , Globe Direct, Globe Events and Studio/B , an award-winning branded content studio. Boston Globe Media offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences.

Branded content projects such as Turning Points are produced by Studio/B in collaboration with the advertiser. The news and editorial departments of The Boston Globe have no role in its production or display.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income—and our Foundation and Institute work to improve population health. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for both our industry and our 2.3 million members across New England.

