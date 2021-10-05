VOMO expands impact through Super Service Challenge acquisition

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating nonprofits and volunteering just got a whole lot easier. VOMO, a cloud-based volunteer management tool, serving more than 1,100 organizations globally, recently acquired Super Service Challenge, a nonprofit fundraising and volunteer engagement platform, marking yet another way for VOMO to champion nonprofit organizations and the communities they serve.

Founded in 2011, Super Service Challenge is a free nationwide program built to transform organizations through service. As a fundraising platform, Super Service Challenge has awarded up to $13 million in grants to nonprofits featured in videos on their website. Operating under the belief that people and teams become stronger when they join forces to serve and encourages volunteerism, the platform allows users to share stories of service, raise awareness, and reward nonprofits.

While Super Service Challenge looked at various companies during acquisition negotiations, VOMO felt like the right fit. They found that VOMO had the best alignment for its mission and was best positioned to take the platform to new heights.

VOMO is anticipating to relaunch Super Service Challenge in 2022, further innovating the platform, integrating it with VOMO's volunteer engagement suite and enabling users to create even more awareness around their organizations. The strategic moves in place aim to better serve nonprofits allowing for them to amplify their community impacts.

"Super Service Challenge has been a great platform over the years, helping introduce the great work done across organizations of all sizes to those across the globe. We're ready to help it grow to the next stage and amplify its impact while inspiring many more to give of their time, talents and treasure," stated Rob Peabody, VOMO Co-founder and CEO.

VOMO has been mobilizing people to impact their communities since 2016. It also powers a global volunteer movement by providing organizations and networks with the necessary tools to discover and initiate service projects. These solutions allow users to connect to community causes, as well as amplify the impact of volunteers.

VOMO leverages technology to empower a generation to change the world for good. Volunteers can find serving opportunities and track their impact at app.vomo.org or through the VOMO app, available on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about VOMO, visit www.vomo.org and follow them on social media to stay up to date on their movement for good.

