Vault Law will continue to publish its well-known rankings and resources, now backed with the power of Firsthand's AI-driven mentorship and networking platform

Vault Law Joins Forces with Firsthand Career Engagement Platform to Provide Comprehensive Resource for Legal Job Seekers Vault Law will continue to publish its well-known rankings and resources, now backed with the power of Firsthand's AI-driven mentorship and networking platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Vault and Firsthand officially joined forces, launching a new career engagement platform to further the combined companies' mission of equalizing access to valuable career insights, expert advice, and connections for all job seekers. Vault Law , well-known for its law firm rankings and career resources, will remain as a sub-brand on the new platform.

Vault Law on the Firsthand Career Engagement Platform

We are excited to showcase the same trusted and credible information, but with a new twist.

Firsthand, founded in 2010 by Fredrik Marø, is a market-leading mentoring and virtual networking solution where career seekers can connect one-on-one with people who have "been there, done that." The platform is also enhanced by the power of AI to provide each user with a tailored career experience. Firsthand's ability to provide job seekers with one-on-one mentorship appointments, virtual career fairs, and networking events adds a new dimension to Vault Law, bringing the brand's "inside intel" to life.

Vault Law will Continue to Provide Trusted Resources and Intel About Top-Ranked Firms

As the leading resource for legal job seekers, Vault Law will continue to provide the career resources that law students and laterals rely on, including:

Law firm rankings derived from the ratings of more than 20,000 law firm associates nationwide, including the Vault Law 100, regional and practice area rankings, quality of life rankings, diversity rankings, summer program rankings, and midsize law firm rankings.

Law firm profiles that provide the inside scoop on law firm life, including real associate reviews about firm culture, training, career outlook, pro bono, diversity--and much more.

Reliable advice that covers all aspects of a legal career, including law school, OCI, the bar exam, legal interviews, networking, law firm life, and more.

Practice area overviews and Q&As that provide perspectives about what it's really like to practice in dozens of practice areas.

Resources built from Vault's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion survey that detail law firms' commitments to DEI initiatives and growth.

"The Vault Law resources that legal job seekers know and trust aren't going anywhere," explains Shelley Awe, Vault's Senior Law Editor. "Our team has been providing law students, legal job seekers, and other legal professionals with intel on the nation's top law firms since 1996, and we're not stopping anytime soon. Our team of law editors knows how daunting the legal job search can be and how critical our resources are. We've been there; we've used Vault ourselves."

AI Provides a Customized Experience to Help Candidate Focus on their Career Goal

In addition to its mentorship and networking capabilities, one of Firsthand's marquee features is the sophisticated machine learning algorithm that pairs users with the most useful career readiness information, including verified survey results, mentors, and companies matched to their interests or ambitions. For law students and other legal job seekers, this means that the Firsthand experience will include Vault Law's practice area resources, law firm rankings, law firm profiles, and more, all tailored to their particular career goals.

"We are excited to showcase the same trusted and credible information that our corporate partners and career seekers have relied upon, but with a new twist," says Marø. " We're personalizing the experience in a whole new way for career seekers and looking to AI to make sure we give career seekers the content and the opportunities that are most relevant to them. By working with more data points from job seekers about their backgrounds and their career goals, we're better able to put more relevant candidates in front of employers."

"It has always been our goal to adapt to the evolving needs of our users and clients," Marø adds, "Which is why we are excited to share our revamped career engagement platform, powered by firsthand experiences, and still boasting a commitment to the same reputable rankings, in-depth profiles, and expansive guide to the unfamiliar career journey that awaits all of us. Wherever people are on that journey, we help find the next best step for them to succeed today and tomorrow."

About Vault Law

Vault Law is a sub-brand of Firsthand, an Infobase company , and is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for law students and laterals researching law firms. Vault Law's rankings and law firm profiles deliver the insider perspective and essential information candidates need to make successful career decisions. Each year, Vault Law surveys thousands of associates to understand what life is like for attorneys at the nation's top law firms. Vault Law ranks law firms by prestige, region, and practice area as well as top firms for quality of life using its annual survey results. Additionally, Vault Law publishes other valued resources including Practice Perspectives: Vault's Guide to Legal Practice Areas and Law Firm Diversity Profiles.

Firsthand Engagement Career Platform

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vault Law