Manufacturer of the Year Award Winners Announced - NJMEP's 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day 2021 Celebrates Industry

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six New Jersey manufacturing businesses took home the title 'Manufacturer of the Year' in six distinct categories on October 1st. The awards were presented at NJMEP's ninth annual 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day which recognizes the stand-out achievements of select local New Jersey manufacturers. Alongside the award ceremony, industry-critical break-out sessions are held to engage the industry and provide the resources to help drive all the attending manufacturing businesses forward. See below for a list of all the 2021 winners.

NJMEP's 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day Event

The 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturer of the Year winners are...

Innovators of the Year: CompoSecure, LLC

Manufacturing Cares: Carl Stahl Sava Industries, Inc

Start-Up: Bellus, LLC

Large: Keystone Industries, LLC

Medium: Norwalt Design, Inc

Small: Groezinger Provisions, Inc

"It was wonderful to see manufacturers, legislators, representatives from essential state programs and services, key industry partners, allies, and students come together to celebrate, 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day," John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO, New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) explained while discussing the importance of the day during the Friday event.

He continued, "The manufacturers honored here today are some of the most important businesses in the state, from what they've done through the pandemic, to the good they do for their local communities, their impact shouldn't be overlooked. Taking a day to celebrate the industry, the Manufacturer of the Year winners, and all the businesses that are part of the local manufacturing industry is absolutely necessary. A strong manufacturing industry means self-sufficiency and stability."

Manufacturing Day takes place on the first Friday of every October. 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day is the state's largest manufacturing networking event of the year but Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) is recognized nationwide. The nation takes a moment to recognize manufacturing, and manufacturers work together to connect with the local community to show the true face of the industry. There's no right or wrong way to celebrate Manufacturing Day as long as any effort captures the public's attention and breaks down its outdated image. NJMEP spearheads New Jersey's celebration with 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day and it works to connect industry with the state and the local community through informative breakout sessions, networking events, and keynote speeches by prominent thought-leaders.

'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day would not have been possible without our amazing sponsors. A list of the businesses that showed up to support local manufacturing and contributed to New Jersey's largest manufacturing networking event of the year can be found below!

Platinum Sponsors:

Find all the businesses that sponsored 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day by clicking here.

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance.

For more than 25 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $5.4 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

