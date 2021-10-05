Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) to Provide Perspectives from the Administration and Capitol Hill

Legislative Outlook For Biden Administration's Agenda On Tap At Bloomberg Government's Fall Hill Watch Event Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) to Provide Perspectives from the Administration and Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced its Fall Hill Watch event will be held live and webcast on Thursday, October 14 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event follows on the heels of the semiannual Hill Watch report, which provides in-depth analysis of the legislative landscape in Congress and the key policy areas that will be front and center the remainder of the year.

Bloomberg Government's Hill Watch lays out what to expect from Capitol Hill, the administration & the federal agencies.

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will open the event and discuss the integral role the Department of Labor will play in fulfilling President Biden's Build Back Better agenda. Other topics to be covered include vaccine mandates, paid leave, unemployment benefits, and union organizing. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) will discuss legislative priorities on Capitol Hill and the outlook for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, for which he was one of the lead Republican legislators.

Hill Watch will conclude with a panel of Bloomberg Government legislative analysts who will explore a range of issues including tax, foreign policy, defense, and energy. For more information and to register for the event, visit http://onb-gov.com/Ohed50Gm7Jn.

"Policy professionals who need to stay ahead in Washington, D.C. can rely on Bloomberg Government and Hill Watch to set the agenda for what's on tap on Capitol Hill, at the White House, and across the federal agencies," said Heather Rothman, news director, Bloomberg Government. "From infrastructure to the debt ceiling to reconciliation, Hill Watch will cover the issues that will be shaping the coming months."

A complimentary copy of BGOV's fall Hill Watch report is available for download at https://about.bgov.com/hill-watch/.

