In Appreciation of Hispanic Heritage Month, DIAGEO Celebrates Local Heroes Who Use Their Craft to Uplift Their Communities as They Honor Their Heritage: Hispanic Street Food Vendors and Artists

In Appreciation of Hispanic Heritage Month, DIAGEO Celebrates Local Heroes Who Use Their Craft to Uplift Their Communities as They Honor Their Heritage: Hispanic Street Food Vendors and Artists Multi-City Initiative Highlights Culinary Entrepreneurs and Artists Who Serve Up Creativity with a Side of Tradition

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Hispanic Heritage Month, Diageo and its family of brands are honoring the creative gifts, historical contributions and cultural impact of the Hispanic community in America by paying tribute to business owners and artists of Hispanic descent who bring flavor, creativity and essential conversations to communities around the country. Through their innovation with both the food palate and the artist's palette, these vendors and artists proudly share their cultural roots and heritage with local neighborhoods around the United States. Their talents become powerful platforms of cultural exchange that build a more vibrant, diverse and tolerant society…one dish and design at a time.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8961451-diageo-celebrates-hispanic-street-food-vendors-and-artists-during-hispanic-heritage-month/

Diageo and its brands Johnnie Walker, Buchanan's Scotch Whisky, Tequila Don Julio and Crown Royal will proudly amplify the work of these street food vendors who share their authentic culture and heritage within the communities they serve in four major cities across America: New York, Chicago, Houston and Miami. Diageo selected local vendors who have deep roots in each community, and paired them with artists of Hispanic descent who will revitalize their trucks with vibrant murals that celebrate the heritage and story of the vendor.

The program begins in Queens, New York, where Johnnie Walker will honor the boundary-pushing and inspiring story of a twenty year-old Ecuadorian-owned community staple, Mike's Express food truck. Maggie Morales, the owner of Mike's, has carved her own path as a proud Latina woman serving her community through food. Maggie lost her beloved husband Jorge in 2020 but has continued their family business on her own, persevering within the hospitality industy thanks to the support of friends and family. Diageo paired Maggie with global artist and activist Magda Love, whose vibrant paintings and murals inspire people to recognize the value in shared personal experiences and emotional connectivity. Magda created a mural speaking to the Morales family's decades of service to their long-time customers, and captured Maggie's big heart, warm energy and fighting spirit. The truck's vivid hues include brightly colored flowers and foliage native to Ecuador, a big blue night sky sparkling with stars, and butterflies symbolizing Maggie's transformation into a leader in her community and a voice for change.

Diageo and its brands will continue supporting Hispanic artists across the country by pairing them with street food vendors to collaborate, creating visual stories and custom artwork inspired by the business owners' heritage and stories of dedication, perseverance and service, as they strive to keep their culture alive and their communities moving forward.

"At first glance, this initiative is a celebration of elements of Hispanic heritage that we know and love: food and art," commented Phil Pearson, Multicultural Director at Diageo. "But it's really about people using their hands to serve and elevate their communities. These small business owners and artists are creating a world that's more accepting and inviting, and that's why we really want to honor and celebrate them. Diageo is honored to support their commitment to preserving Hispanic culture, while they amplify a conversation around diversity and inclusion that impacts every American."

Diageo will also help preserve Hispanic street food culture through a partnership with The Street Vendor Project, a nonprofit advocating for street vendor rights. Through a donation, Diageo will support the partner's mission to serve as a resource to street food vendors, ultimately enabling America to continue to experience these owners, their culture, their passion and their grit, one street food experience at a time.

To learn more about when the program will be rolling out in new cities and to stay up to date on events supporting the local food vendors, be sure to follow @Diageo_NA on Instagram.

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

View original content:

SOURCE Diageo North America