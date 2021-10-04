Nomination committee appointed ahead of 2022 Annual General Meeting of G5 Entertainment AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting 2021, a Nomination Committee has been appointed consisting of representatives of the five largest shareholders at the end of August 2021.

The Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

Jeffrey Rose (representing Wide Development Limited)

Petter Nylander (representing Purple Wolf Limited)

Jan Andersson (representing Swedbank Robur)

Tommy Svensk (representing Tommy Svensk )

Sergey Shults (representing Proxima Limited)

The members of the Nomination Committee will appoint a Committee Chairman at their first meeting.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to G5 Entertainment's nomination committee may do so by mail to G5 Entertainment AB (publ), Birger Jarlsgatan 18, 114 34 Stockholm, Sweden or by e-mail to nomination@g5e.com. Please note that proposals must be received by the nomination committee by February 1, 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 11 5

