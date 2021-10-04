Retail Traders and Investors Can Now Purchase the $BP Token via the Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange Uniswap

Beyond Protocol Releases Native Token $BP on Uniswap Retail Traders and Investors Can Now Purchase the $BP Token via the Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange Uniswap

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to release its native token, $BP. Retail traders and investors can now purchase the $BP token via the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap.

"Our token's release is a milestone for Beyond Protocol," says Beyond Protocol CEO Jonathan Manzi. "We have built a token specifically for mass adoption, tied to how Beyond Protocol's core operates with some of the largest institutions in the world."

The $BP token will function within the protocol as a means to compensate validating nodes and incentivize continued investment in the network; these nodes form the backbone of Beyond Protocol and make the service "probabilistically impossible to hack." $BP can be used for value transfer among devices, and for peer-to-peer transactions both on and off-chain."

Roughly 16,000,000 $BP tokens will be released each month, from a total supply of 500,000,000. Employees and core team members have their $BP tokens vested for a 36-month period after the initial release, while angel investors are bound by six months, which commits our team of developers and investors to long-term holding, preventing a selloff type of scenario.

"Of all the routes to go through for our token release, Uniswap makes the most sense," continues Jonathan Manzi. "They are the first point of entry in DeFi for many cryptocurrency users, and play one of the most significant roles in this emerging ecosystem. As advocates for decentralization, we are proud that our company will offer investors exposure through a decentralized service where users directly hold their digital assets without an intermediary."

Beyond Protocol's team has written a comprehensive guide for how to engage with Uniswap, which can found here .

About Beyond Protocol:

Beyond Protocol is a distributed ledger technology project that offers a secure and probabilistically unhackable solution to inter-device/Internet of Things (IoT) communication. With one line of code, Beyond Protocol's platform enables secure message brokering between devices through the utilization of blockchain technology and unique hardware signatures, and equips devices with a cryptocurrency-based payment gateway for automated, behind-the-scenes transactions. Beyond Protocol seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments within an economy of machines.

