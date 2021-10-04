Avantive Solutions Expands Global Offerings

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantive Solutions, a global technology and business services company specializing in innovative customer engagement, strategic sales and robust digital marketing solutions, today announced it will now offer contact center support in South Africa through a new partnership with Outworx Contact Center, a business process outsourcing and contact center provider. The partnership is expected to bring job opportunities to Durban as Avantive Solutions expands its global customer base.

As a result of the partnership, Avantive Solutions will now offer contact center support in four global regions: North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The new location in Durban, South Africa, offers a competitive alternative to the Philippines market and other offshore locations with talented English-speaking teams to support inbound and outbound sales, lead generation, and customer service.

"We are excited to partner with Outworx as we look to expand and diversify Avantive Solutions' global footprint," said Frank Pettinato, CEO of Avantive Solutions. "As we continue to grow, we're committed to strategically investing in our business to offer a wide variety of geographies to deliver solutions that meet — and exceed — the needs of our clients. We look forward to kicking off our partnership with the Outworx team and supporting our clients in South Africa."

Avantive Solutions will benefit from Outworx's significant contact center experience and local market knowledge. Client work delivered in South Africa will continue to leverage Avantive Solutions technology, operational excellence, and innovations.

"We are delighted to be working closely with the Avantive team on this partnership," said Robin Hoekstra, CEO of Outworx. "We look forward to contributing our capabilities and having a strong, mutually beneficial relationship for many years to come."

