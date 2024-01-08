PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corvian Community High School
Charlotte charter school spent money on helicopter tour, clothes and first-class travel, records show
Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on South Cannon Boulevard.
Police: 1 dead, another injured after Kannapolis shooting
Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on West Trade Street just off Wells Meadow Drive.
CMS student killed in northwest Charlotte shooting; 1 in custody
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Wilbern Springs
Man charged after woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ is coming to Broadway
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden denounces white supremacy in speech at church where Black worshippers were killed
Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay