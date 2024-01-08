PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Week starts dry before First Alert Weather Day issued for potentially heavy rain

Two inches or more of rain is possible on Tuesday.
Monday is starting cold, but will see temperatures warm into the 50s during the afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend is starting off cold and dry before another First Alert Weather Day arrives, potentially bringing heavy rain across the area.

Monday morning is beginning with temperatures near or below 32 degrees, but will warm up to the 50s in the afternoon under sunny skies.

Our next First Alert Weather Day arrives Tuesday, with between 2-4 inches of rain possible. Flooding will be a concern throughout the day, as will winds, which could reach 40 mph. Temperatures will be warmer than the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s.

Dry weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

Another chance for rain will arrive Friday and into the weekend.

