VP Harris coming to Charlotte to talk efforts to reduce gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Charlotte this week to discuss actions to reduce gun violence.

On Jan. 11, Harris will convene educators, counselors, parents, gun safety advocates and local and state leaders, and will announce new funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that will help North Carolina schools increase access to mental health resources for students, a news release stated.

Harris will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

This will be the vice president’s ninth trip to North Carolina since being sworn in. Back in September, Harris visited Greensboro as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour, the release stated.

Over the weekend, Harris made a stop in Myrtle Beach to deliver the keynote address to a woman’s retreat.

