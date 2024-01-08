Syphilis Tsunami: NC health officials plan campaign to slow the spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s leading public health officials say they are trying to raise more awareness about a rampant resurgence of syphilis cases after seven stillbirths have been linked to the sexually transmitted disease.

In an interview with WBTV, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley and state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said the revival of syphilis is a failure of the entire healthcare system since congenital syphilis cases in newborns were almost nonexistent just a decade ago.

“These are devastating infections for babies,” Dr. Moore said. “We have fetal loss, stillbirths. We have hearing complications, vision complications, bone complications, lots of things that can last a lifetime.”

WBTV Investigates started reporting on the syphilis outbreak last July when two former Mecklenburg County health employees began blowing the whistle on the dangers of the disease and the lack of response from county and state officials.

Emanuel Stanley and Kristi McCray say state and county health leaders failed to provide the necessary resources to employees tracking and surveilling STDs to slow down the surging number of syphilis cases.

NCDHHS Secretary Kinsely told WBTV that making sure North Carolina residents know about the public health crisis was a priority.

“We want to raise awareness, we appreciate you raising awareness about it,” Kinsely said.

Moore and Kinsely told WBTV a public awareness campaign specifically focusing on syphilis will begin soon. In December, NCDHHS announced a partnership with other southeastern states to highlight processes for screening pregnant women for the disease.

But WBTV’s research revealed NCDHHS started sending memos to healthcare providers warning about congenital syphilis in 2018. A CDC report recently released on syphilis shows cases continued to climb because of failures screening pregnant women and following through on treatments.

“We want providers to step up and do that testing,” Secretary Kinsley said.

“This is why our health alerts, this is why working with the providers, by increasing provider payments to do this work, are all part of a unified strategy.”

Dr. Moore said local health departments will also need to be a part of the solution to making sure healthcare providers know how necessary it is to screen pregnant women for syphilis.

“It’s very important that they be engaged and part of any of these outreach strategies with providers,” Dr. Moore said.

Secretary Kinsely said North Carolina’s recent Medicaid expansion will help by giving more women access to healthcare.

He also lamented a lack of funding from Congress and the state legislature to help pay for critical Disease Intervention Specialists positions. DIS employees track down syphilis cases and partners potentially exposed and link them with treatment.

The CDC provided North Carolina with a five-year $27 million grant to bolster the DIS workforce but during debt ceiling negotiations the funding was stopped $11 million short.

“They cut that money and pulled it back and so we continue to look under every rock to find every possible resource,” Secretary Kinsley said.

But North Carolina has received other money that could have been used to hir more DIS staff. CDC records show the state was awarded $88 million as part of a five-year workforce and infrastructure grant.

According to CDC reporting, the North Carolina Division of Public Health plans to use the money on “organizational competencies” like information technology, human resources and leadership instead of hiring any positions for communicable diseases.

In an email a spokesperson for NCDHHS wrote that of the $88 million received nearly $30 million went to local health departments (excluding Mecklenburg and Wake counties which received separate CDC funding) and “one of the most significant investments has been in Workforce Development & Human Resources and these funds benefit workforce efforts overall including for communicable disease.”

WBTV’s previous reporting revealed NCDHHS is struggling to retain DIS staff. NCDHHS employs DIS in regions across the state, but the Charlotte region was completely vacant of state employees, leaving syphilis cases to just county staff.

McCray and Stanley say the county health department was abandoned by NCDHHS just as syphilis cases started skyrocketing.

“They failed, they didn’t give us any support, they just allowed us to drown in that syphilis tsunami,” Stanley said.

The state is partially funding three DIS positions hired by Mecklenburg County and will fully fund them soon. Most local health departments in North Carolina do not have their own DIS staff.

“Why would resources be removed from the place where you could really see this take off?” a WBTV reporter asked Dr. Moore.

“We cover all the regions across the state and where there are local resources, we work collaboratively to figure out the best way to make sure that you know, the outreach is being done to all the syphilis, all the HIV cases,” Dr. Moore said.

In 2022, every region outside of Charlotte made contact with more than 95 percent of the people who had a confirmed or likely early syphilis case assigned to DIS.

In the Charlotte region, the contact rate was only 75 percent.

