Sheriff: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after being shot multiple times in Burke County on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gary David Ritch, 57, was identified as the person deceased. The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. along Pax Hill Road near Old Johns River Road.

Deputies say they responded to the scene and found Ritch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, and he died there.

Authorities advised bail bonding agents were on the scene at the time of the shooting, and there is no mention of what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

