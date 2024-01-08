PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff: Man dies after being shot multiple times in Burke County

Gary David Ritch, 57, was identified as the person deceased.
Gary David Ritch, 57, was identified as the person deceased.
Gary David Ritch, 57, was identified as the person deceased.(WAVE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after being shot multiple times in Burke County on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gary David Ritch, 57, was identified as the person deceased. The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. along Pax Hill Road near Old Johns River Road.

Deputies say they responded to the scene and found Ritch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, and he died there.

Authorities advised bail bonding agents were on the scene at the time of the shooting, and there is no mention of what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on South Cannon Boulevard.
Police: 1 dead, another injured after Kannapolis shooting
Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on West Trade Street just off Wells Meadow Drive.
CMS student killed in northwest Charlotte shooting; 1 in custody
Corvian Community High School
Charlotte charter school spent money on helicopter tour, clothes and first-class travel, records show
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Wilbern Springs
Man charged after woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.

Latest News

Forbes ranked NC as the fifth-best state to start a business in the new year.
North Carolina named one of Forbes’ best places to start a business in 2024
The Carolina Panthers announced the firing of general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday.
Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after one of worst seasons in franchise history
Jamir Easter was charged following the deadly shooting early Sunday morning.
Records: 18-year-old accused of killing Charlotte student released from jail
Concerns over snowfall and icy roads in the North Carolina mountains has led to multiple...
NC mountain school districts announce closures, remote learning for Monday