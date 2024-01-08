PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Records: 18-year-old accused of killing Charlotte student released from jail

Police said Avyon Thomas was shot and killed at a party on West Trade Street on Sunday morning.
Court records showed Jamir Easter bonded out of jail less than 24 hours after a fatal northwest Charlotte shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old accused of killing a Myers Park High School student in northwest Charlotte on Sunday morning has bonded out of jail, court records show.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Jamir Easter fired the shot that killed 17-year-old Avyon Titus Thomas at a party on West Trade Street.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators determined Easter to have been a suspect in the case. He turned himself in later in the day and was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Court records show his bond was set at $250,000, which was posted around 8 p.m. on Sunday. He has since been released from jail.

Myers Park confirmed that Thomas was a senior at the school and said counselors will be available to students needing support.

“His passing is a tragedy. Avyon was a loyal friend to his peers and a caring and loving child,” the school said on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Avyon’s mother, grandmother, family, and friends.”

Easter is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

An investigation into the incident remains active. Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS.

