Police: Man killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

The man was found with a gunshot wound along North Tryon Street on Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. along North Tryon Street near Matheson Avenue, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said they were flagged down and found the man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers did not hear gunshots and immediately after the shooting, were unsure if the man was shot in the street or if it happened elsewhere. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“If we’re at one or 100, we’re concerned with all homicides,” CMPD Major J.D. Thomas said. “We look at what’s leading to it, the amount of guns, gun violence, what the recent trend is, whether it’s domestic violence or we’ve had a few that are accidental shootings.”

Officials have not yet released the man’s name, but did say he appeared to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Monday’s shooting is the third homicide in Charlotte this year, with the first coming at a group home and the second at a house party. Both of the previous ones involved juveniles.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

