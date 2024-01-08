PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
North Carolina named one of Forbes’ best places to start a business in 2024

Forbes said the Tar Heel State offers “a blend of supportive business elements.”
Forbes ranked NC as the fifth-best state to start a business in the new year.
Forbes ranked NC as the fifth-best state to start a business in the new year.(Pexels | MGN Images)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina ranked among Forbes’ best places to start a business in 2024.

Coming in at No. 5 on the list, Forbes said the Tar Heel State offers “a blend of supportive business elements.”

According to data provided by the list, business survival in the state is an impressive 77 percent, which Forbes said suggests a “nurturing and stable environment for startups.”

Forbes added that North Carolina has a large labor force and offers an average of more than $22,000 in grants and incentives for small businesses.

Overall, North Carolina was deemed a “practical and promising location” for new businesses.

Also in the list’s top five are North Dakota, Indiana, Arkansas and South Dakota, respectively.

For further breakdown and more on the best places to start a business, click here.

Related: Charlotte ranks in Zillow’s top 10 hottest housing markets for 2024

