NC mountain school districts announce closures, remote learning for Monday

Students in Ashe and Watauga counties will have a remote learning day on Monday.
Concerns over snowfall and icy roads in the North Carolina mountains has led to multiple school changes on Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple school districts in the North Carolina mountains have made changes for Monday’s classes due to snowfall and below-freezing temperatures.

Officials from both Ashe and Watauga counties said students will have a remote-learning on Monday, while Avery County Schools said all schools are closed with Monday now an optional workday for teachers.

District officials expressed concern over icy roads and overnight snow.

Another round of precipitation is expected to move through the Carolinas on Tuesday, which could bring inches of rain and potential flooding issues.

Stay tuned to WBTV both on-air and online for the latest on the weather.

