NC mountain school districts announce closures, remote learning for Monday

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple school districts in the North Carolina mountains have made changes for Monday’s classes due to snowfall and below-freezing temperatures.

Officials from both Ashe and Watauga counties said students will have a remote-learning on Monday, while Avery County Schools said all schools are closed with Monday now an optional workday for teachers.

Due to continued snowfall in parts of the district with a number of snow and ice covered roads throughout the county, Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Monday, Jan. 8th. No students will report to school buildings. pic.twitter.com/t1P2lD6Ih4 — Watauga County Schools (@WataugaSchools) January 8, 2024

District officials expressed concern over icy roads and overnight snow.

Another round of precipitation is expected to move through the Carolinas on Tuesday, which could bring inches of rain and potential flooding issues.

