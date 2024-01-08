Multiple school districts closed, going remote Tuesday as heavy rain, severe weather loom
Parts of the Carolinas could see at least two inches of rain on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple school districts have announced closures and class changes for Tuesday as heavy rain, potential flooding and severe weather loom.
The following school districts have canceled school and all after-school activities:
- Cabarrus County Schools
- Anson County Schools
The following schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday:
- Avery County Schools
The district below will have remote learning days on Tuesday:
- Catawba County Schools
- Chesterfield County School District (SC)
- Chester County Schools (SC)
- Clover School District (SC)
- Fort Mill School District (SC)
- Lancaster County School District (SC)
- York School District 1 (SC)
Heavy rain, totaling two to three inches, gusty winds up to 50 mph and the risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, are the primary concerns. Tornado risks are highest along and south/east of I-85.
