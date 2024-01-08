PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multiple school districts closed, going remote Tuesday as heavy rain, severe weather loom

Parts of the Carolinas could see at least two inches of rain on Tuesday.
Multiple inches of rain and potential severe weather in Tuesday's forecast have prompted school closures.
Multiple inches of rain and potential severe weather in Tuesday's forecast have prompted school closures.(Pexels)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple school districts have announced closures and class changes for Tuesday as heavy rain, potential flooding and severe weather loom.

The following school districts have canceled school and all after-school activities:

  • Cabarrus County Schools
  • Anson County Schools

The following schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday:

  • Avery County Schools

The district below will have remote learning days on Tuesday:

  • Catawba County Schools
  • Chesterfield County School District (SC)
  • Chester County Schools (SC)
  • Clover School District (SC)
  • Fort Mill School District (SC)
  • Lancaster County School District (SC)
  • York School District 1 (SC)

Heavy rain, totaling two to three inches, gusty winds up to 50 mph and the risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, are the primary concerns. Tornado risks are highest along and south/east of I-85.

Stay tuned to WBTV on-air and online for the latest forecast and closure updates.

