Meatless Monday: Vegan Cajun Alfredo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chef and Owner of Vegan Eats CLT Angel Cherry has you covered with a new healthy meatless meal.

Vegan cajun Alfredo. Comforting and it is not only soup season but always pasta season! My favorite is pasta so this simple yet delicious filling meal is fun because you can get creative with adding different toppings. Also a meal where everyone will enjoy. Kid friendly and no need to find a dairy free alfredo sauce when you can brag and make your own from scratch!

Vegan Eats originally started as a family business where still the family pops in during events and pop ups around the city. Popular meals are our Birria tacos, SOULFOOD plates, seafood boils and more.

Ingredients:

1 can coconut milk

6 oz of grated vegan Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup of plant-based butter

1/4 tsp of red chili flakes

6 cloves of fresh garlic

1 tsp of granulated garlic powder

1 tsp of crushed black and white pepper

Pinch of sea salt

Fresh parsley for garnish

1/3 cup of saved pasta water-optional

1 tsp or cajun seasoning -adjust to taste

Half a pound 2 servings of Fettuccine pasta or penne

Cook:

In medium heated sauce pan add your plant based butter and chopped garlic.

Continuously to whisk once butter is melted and garlic turns lightly golden add your red chili flakes

Continue to whisk and add your fat from the 1 can of coconut, once smooth add your garlic powder, pepper

Next add your Parmesan cheese and reduce heat and continue to mix and whisk add your cajun seasoning and pinch of salt if needed.

Reduce heat to low

Pasta:

Boil 6 cups of purified water adding sea salt

Once water starts to boil add your pasta and boil for 8-10 min depending on your shape of pasta.

Save 1 cup of pasta water and strain the pasta

Do not rinse add to your pasta to sauce and coat.

Plate immediately top with more grated vegan Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley

Add your favorite plant-based meat substitute

Vegan shrimp, mushrooms, vegan Chick’n + veggies!\

HOMEMADE CROUTONS for Cesar Salad:

Ingredients:

Bread of choice prefer bakery fresh bread

(sourdough, wheat, or multigrain) vegan

Olive oil

Garlic powder

Italian seasoning

Sea salt

Slice and cut bread into cubes, or desired liking.

Coat with olive oil, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and add pitch of salt

Bake on 400 degrees in oven or air fryer for 2-3 min

Toss in chopped washed/ dryer Romaine lettuce, vegan Parmesan cheese and veganeats.clt Cesar dressing.

Cherry originally from Charlotte, Nc as a vegan by 2 vegan pioneers also born and raised in Charlotte. Grew up with homemade everything from sauces, seasonings and teas. We also won 2 awards for having the Best vegan Mac and cheese. Feature in the Charlotte observer for having the best soul food. Used to provide meals for kids at a private school.

Professional makeup artist turned vegan chef who wants to feed everyone but still works in the fields of makeup artistry.

We now have a partnership with Mito station thanks to Dawg on Vegans for the plug. We are now popping up Mondays starting Jan 15. Private contractor so must be a member to enjoy myself and other chefs and restaurants. Membership is free. Free parking and indoor seating, Stay tuned on our social media handle for updates on @veganeats.clt (vegan eats Charlotte.

Starting a food review content to mention we’re to get delicious vegan meals all around! Used to live in New York.

