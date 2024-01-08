PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Knights exploring team’s potential sale

Charlotte Knights consider selling the team.
Charlotte Knights consider selling the team.(WBTV)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights will explore the team’s potential sale, officials announced Monday.

A press conference regarding the news will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Truist Field.

Officials advised a few parties have inquired about the team and ballpark.

The Knights’ complete statement can be read below:

“The Charlotte Knights have notified Major League Baseball that they will begin the process of exploring the potential sale of the team. A few prospective interested parties have inquired about the team and the ballpark. We want to vet the interested groups to see if a sale makes sense for Don Beaver and his family. The Knights have been a tremendous asset to the Greater Charlotte Region, and we are committed to continuing that legacy for years to come.”

