Charlotte City Council Members talk Safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Councilmembers Victoria Watlington and Malcolm Graham are disappointed in the spike in juvenile crime in Charlotte. According to CMS shootings involving young people 18 years and younger rose by more than 30 percent last year. And teens also made up about 70% of auto theft arrests in 2023. The politicians say dealing with juvenile crime is nothing new, but it is a subject that has to be looked at again.

“There is an urgency of now that brings us to the table,” Charlotte City Councilmember Victoria Watlington said. “Not to talk about whether it is working or isn’t working, but what is going to meet the moment and that is the conversation we need to have right now.”

The city council members are ready to bring juvenile crime on the agenda during the council retreat later in January. They have ideas that consist of having conversations with young people.

“Let’s reach out to them,” Watlington said. “And let them be apart and lead this conversation because they know what’s going on in their neighborhoods. They know what’s going on in their social media. We need to understand what is it that folks are facing today and then respond accordingly.”

Councilmember Malcolm Graham believes more positive activities for young people wouldn’t hurt. He says the government can’t do this alone.

“We get the community as a whole working with us,” Charlotte Council Member Malcolm Graham said. “Churches, nonprofit organizations, grassroots organizations who is doing the work on the street each and every day - helping us shape how we move forward for this moment.”

The politicians are also concerned about the image of Uptown. On New Year’s Eve, a 19-year-old was arrested and charged for firing a gun in a crowd at Romare Bearden Park. Five people were injured. Graham says the city is pumping a lot of dollars into Uptown to improve venues and experiences.

“We have to ensure that people know Uptown is a place they can come and be safe.” Graham said.

Watlington is chair of the city’s Public Safety Committee. Her committee will look at reinstituting about eight ordinances. Watlington says Uptown businesses have been complaining about more people walking the streets since the Main Library closed down to make way for a new library. Mainly unhoused people would spend time in the library.

“That has created a situation where there are so much more instances and calls for services,” she said. “That is associated with some of these ordinances such as public urination, things like public masturbation, things like loitering for the purpose of drug sales.”

If the ordinances are approved police will now have the authority to arrest offenders. The goal is for people to think twice before disturbing the peace in Charlotte.

Charlotte City Council could start hearing those proposed ordinances at its Monday night meeting.

