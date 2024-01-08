Caldwell County man found safe after going missing before Christmas

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A 44-year-old Lenoir man was found safe Monday after being missing since December 23, 2023.

Ricky Kincaid’s wife Deborah said she saw him get into a dark blue vehicle outside her home on December 23 after he told her he was taking an Uber to Walmart to pick up some Christmas cards.

“He got in a vehicle without a coat, all his clothes are here. [Without] a change of socks–nothing,” she said, “He’s a veteran, he deserves to get the help that he needs for his PTSD because he’s served our country.”

When he did not come home that night, Deborah called the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

“They said an investigator will get a hold of me,” she recalled. “Well, the next day, I called again and they said that the investigator is on Christmas vacation and I’m thinking, ‘My husband’s missing and I have to wait?’ Nobody called me until after Christmas.”

It was not until December 28th, five days after she reported him missing that she received a call back. WBTV asked the Sheriff’s office why it took so long.

“It just kind of boils down to the amount of work that we have to do here. There’s a lot of stuff that we have to get to and get through before we can get to some other people’s issues,” explained Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Hanson.

He said the department was able to track his debit cards and believed he was in California near San Francisco.

On Monday, Hanson said, “I don’t have any reason to think there’s any foul play. I don’t think there’s anything going on to where Mr. Kincaid is trying to go somewhere to spend his last moment, so to speak.”

His mother said the days since he went missing have been “torture.”

“I think of him from the time I open my eyes, to the time I go to bed every single night. There’s just fears that go through my head if something if something is to happen to him,” said his mother Karla Kincaid.

His wife tearfully shared similar thoughts.

“I’m surviving. I’m just–it’s hard. I worry about him every day,” said Deborah. “Ricky, come home. Let’s get some help. I want him to get some help.”

