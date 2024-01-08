Arizona Cardinals player returns kindness to family who gave him a ride to a game after flat tire

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cardinals’ linebacker Jesse Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers — giving them the ultimate fan experience!(SeatGeek)
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An Arizona Cardinals player is returning the kindness to a family who offered him a ride to a game after his car got a flat tire earlier in the season.

Linebacker Jesse Luketa was 30 minutes away from State Farm Stadium when his tire went flat, and he had less than an hour to make it there by his noon deadline.

“I don’t think this has ever happened to any other professional player, you know across football, basketball, soccer. It’s definitely one for the books. And, extremely grateful and forever indebted to them,” Luketa said at the time.

Luketa’s heart started beating faster as he realized he would be late for warm-ups if he waited for roadside assistance to arrive.

Luckily, the NFL linebacker didn’t have to miss a thing, thanks to the Phillips family, who stopped at a gas station on the way to the game.

He asked them for a ride and made it to warm-ups before the game on time.

Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers – giving them the ultimate fan experience.

The family pulled up to the game sporting #43 jerseys, all supporting Luketa. They even got an up close and personal experience on the sideline, where Luketa was there to greet them.

Luketa gifted the Phillips’ children goodie bags full of Cardinals merchandise.

Copyright 2024 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

