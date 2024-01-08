PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

6-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in her driveway

A 6-year-old girl in Mississippi was struck and killed in her own driveway, authorities said.
By WDAM Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl died in Mississippi after being hit by a vehicle in her driveway, according to police.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a girl being struck by a vehicle around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, in Raleigh, Mississippi.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the child was dead.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated first responders emergency management and paramedics for their swift and compassionate response to the scene,” Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said. “We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precocious little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on South Cannon Boulevard.
Police: 1 dead, another injured after Kannapolis shooting
Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on West Trade Street just off Wells Meadow Drive.
CMS student killed in northwest Charlotte shooting; 1 in custody
Corvian Community High School
Charlotte charter school spent money on helicopter tour, clothes and first-class travel, records show
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Wilbern Springs
Man charged after woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.

Latest News

This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says
FILE - Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the...
Pope in major policy address calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits mother and child
Rudolph Williams, a resident for 10 years, said crews boarded his front door shut with plywood...
Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside, they say
Forbes ranked NC as the fifth-best state to start a business in the new year.
North Carolina named one of Forbes’ best places to start a business in 2024