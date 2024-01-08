PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 killed in Sunday morning southeast Charlotte crash, CMPD says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on Monroe Road near Renard Ridge Road.

Investigators said a 2014 Buick Encore was heading north on Monroe Road when the vehicle struck the curb, left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Reco Alexander Foushee, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD. Police said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

