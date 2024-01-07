PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
York County deputies are looking to identify three women they said assaulted two Japanese...
Deputies: Women assaulted restaurant employees, fired shots in York County
The investigation is underway in Catawba County.
Deputies: Woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.
Kings Mountain Police continue to investigate the Jan. 5 crash.
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Kings Mountain, police say

Latest News

A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
Family and friends gather to celebrate Shanquella Robinson's 27th birthday
Family, friends remember, celebrate Shanquella Robinson ahead of 27th birthday
Police lights graphic.
Vehicle fire closes part of I-85 North in Charlotte
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
Senior Biden leaders, Pentagon officials unaware for days that defense secretary was hospitalized