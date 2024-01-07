PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Vehicle fire closes part of I-85 North in Charlotte

The crash happened on I-85 North at Graham Street, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Lane closures are happening due to the accident. Drivers should avoid the area or find an alternate route.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Portions of Interstate 85 in Charlotte are closed due to a crash Saturday night.

The crash happened on I-85 North at Graham Street, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital due to being burned from a vehicle fire, firefighters said. Medic said the person suffered serious injuries and one vehicle was completely engulfed.

Lane closures are happening due to the accident. Drivers should avoid the area or find an alternate route.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-85 North between Statesville Road and Graham Street is expected to remain closed until 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
York County deputies are looking to identify three women they said assaulted two Japanese...
Deputies: Women assaulted restaurant employees, fired shots in York County
The investigation is underway in Catawba County.
Deputies: Woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.
Kings Mountain Police continue to investigate the Jan. 5 crash.
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Kings Mountain, police say

Latest News

Lane closures are happening due to the accident. Drivers should avoid the area or find an...
Vehicle fire closes part of I-85 North in Charlotte
Kings Mountain Police continue to investigate the Jan. 5 crash.
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Kings Mountain, police say
Troopers said they've identified a person of interest.
Child jumps back as motorcyclist passes school bus in Iredell Co.
A student getting off a stopped school bus was almost hit by a passing motorcyclist in Iredell...
VIDEO: Student jumps back as motorcyclist passes stopped school bus in Iredell Co.