Vehicle fire closes part of I-85 North in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Portions of Interstate 85 in Charlotte are closed due to a crash Saturday night.

The crash happened on I-85 North at Graham Street, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital due to being burned from a vehicle fire, firefighters said. Medic said the person suffered serious injuries and one vehicle was completely engulfed.

Lane closures are happening due to the accident. Drivers should avoid the area or find an alternate route.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-85 North between Statesville Road and Graham Street is expected to remain closed until 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.