Road closed after deadly southeast Charlotte crash, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte is closed due to a deadly crash Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on Monroe Road near Renard Ridge Road. One person died.

Monroe Road is closed in both directions as the crash investigation is underway. Avoid the area if you can.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.