PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: One dead, another injured after Kannapolis shooting

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on S. Cannon Boulevard.
Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on S. Cannon Boulevard.
Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on S. Cannon Boulevard.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Kannapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on S. Cannon Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot. They were both taken to Atrium-Cabarrus.

According to police, Shovontae Byers, 23, of Kannapolis, died. The other victim, Quentin Parhams, 28, of Concord, is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made at this point.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, you can call Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME or submit a tip online.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Wilbern Springs
Man charged after woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.
York County deputies are looking to identify three women they said assaulted two Japanese...
Deputies: Women assaulted restaurant employees, fired shots in York County
Kings Mountain Police continue to investigate the Jan. 5 crash.
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Kings Mountain, police say

Latest News

According to the livestock market’s Facebook page, they are closed until further notice.
Overnight fire damages Union County Livestock Market
Virginia Oates was last seen at her family’s home on Raintree Way on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Charlotte woman
Police said the crash happened on Monroe Road near Renard Ridge Road.
Road closed after deadly southeast Charlotte crash, CMPD says
Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on West Trade Street just off Wells Meadow Drive.
CMPD: Man shot, killed during party in northwest Charlotte