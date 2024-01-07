Police: One dead, another injured after Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Kannapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on S. Cannon Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot. They were both taken to Atrium-Cabarrus.

According to police, Shovontae Byers, 23, of Kannapolis, died. The other victim, Quentin Parhams, 28, of Concord, is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made at this point.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, you can call Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME or submit a tip online.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.