Panthers lose finale, end one of franchise’s worst-ever seasons in loss to Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A season filled with errors for the Carolina Panthers could be summed up with a single play from the team’s season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

During a second-quarter scramble, rookie quarterback Bryce Young scrambled to his left, escaping pressure before finding receiver D.J. Chark open near the left sideline. Chark caught the ball, turned upfield, made a dash toward the goal line and dove toward the pylon. During his dive, the ball was knocked free at the one-yard line and recovered in the end zone by the Buccaneers.

The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but a replay review reversed the call on the field and gave the Panthers a disappointing, all-too-familiar drive with no points.

It was the closest Carolina would get to scoring in the game, only gaining six more first downs throughout the final 42 minutes of the game. Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin’s three field goals proved to be enough as they won 9-0, clinching their third-straight NFC South title in the process.

For the Panthers, they have now missed the playoffs six years in a row, failing to post a winning record even once during that span. That six-year postseason drought coincides with owner David Tepper’s purchase of the franchise. Just last week, during a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tepper was caught on camera throwing his drink at a fan. He was later fined $300,000.

Carolina’s loss on Sunday also gave it its second-worst winning percentage in the team’s 29-season history. Finishing 2-15, the win-percentage finished at .118, worse than the 2-14 team in 2010, and only better than the 2001 Panthers team that finished 1-15.

The 2023 season began with so much optimism with Young being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and the hiring of Frank Reich, who was supposed to revamp a Panthers offense that has struggled since the decline of Cam Newton years ago. Reich failed to even make it through the full season, with Tepper making the decision to fire him after winning just one of his first 11 games.

Now, the Panthers will enter yet another offseason searching for a head coach, and potentially a general manager. On top of that, whoever is in charge of the football decisions will need to completely rebuild what was one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL in 2023, and likely add an entirely new lineup of weapons for Bryce Young. They will have to do all of that without a first-round pick.

In addition, some big contract decisions will need to be made regarding defensive stars Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns, both of whom are on expiring contracts and are among the best players on the current roster.

A year after a strong finish under interim coach Steve Wilks, who was infamously passed on for the permanent job, the Panthers are the clear-cut worst team in the NFL and the immediate path forward looks bleak.

A new coach could make all the difference as DeMeco Ryans showed in Houston this year, but for now, fans and ownership are left with nothing more than the bitter taste of another lost season.

