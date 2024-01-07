Overnight fire damages Union County Livestock Market

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire overnight Sunday damaged the Union County Livestock Market in Monroe, according to the Union County Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to the market’s Facebook page, they are closed until further notice.

The call went out around 4:40 a.m. Sunday about a fire at the market just north of downtown Monroe. Firefighters from the Monroe and Unionville fire departments worked to put the fire out.

Union County Communications said the fire originated in the ceiling of the market’s office area. The office is considered a total loss and there were no injuries.

The main structure was preserved from a fast response from firefighters, according to the market’s Facebook page.

We are closed until further notice Thank you to the brave men and women from Unionville and Monroe Fire Departments. ... Posted by Union County Livestock Market on Sunday, January 7, 2024

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.