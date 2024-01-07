PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Overnight fire damages Union County Livestock Market

According to the livestock market’s Facebook page, they are closed until further notice.
According to the livestock market’s Facebook page, they are closed until further notice.
According to the livestock market’s Facebook page, they are closed until further notice.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire overnight Sunday damaged the Union County Livestock Market in Monroe, according to the Union County Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to the market’s Facebook page, they are closed until further notice.

The call went out around 4:40 a.m. Sunday about a fire at the market just north of downtown Monroe. Firefighters from the Monroe and Unionville fire departments worked to put the fire out.

Union County Communications said the fire originated in the ceiling of the market’s office area. The office is considered a total loss and there were no injuries.

The main structure was preserved from a fast response from firefighters, according to the market’s Facebook page.

We are closed until further notice Thank you to the brave men and women from Unionville and Monroe Fire Departments. ...

Posted by Union County Livestock Market on Sunday, January 7, 2024

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Wilbern Springs
Man charged after woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.
York County deputies are looking to identify three women they said assaulted two Japanese...
Deputies: Women assaulted restaurant employees, fired shots in York County
Kings Mountain Police continue to investigate the Jan. 5 crash.
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Kings Mountain, police say

Latest News

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at S&M E-Juice on S. Cannon Boulevard.
Police: One dead, another injured after Kannapolis shooting
Virginia Oates was last seen at her family’s home on Raintree Way on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Charlotte woman
Police said the crash happened on Monroe Road near Renard Ridge Road.
Road closed after deadly southeast Charlotte crash, CMPD says
Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on West Trade Street just off Wells Meadow Drive.
CMPD: Man shot, killed during party in northwest Charlotte