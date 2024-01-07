PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mostly sunny Sunday, few severe storms possible Tuesday

Some fog early Sunday morning will eventually move out and we will have mostly sunny skies across the area.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A much different day is shaping up for Sunday.

Some fog early this morning will eventually move out and we will have mostly sunny skies across the area. However, some snow showers will be possible, especially through the morning, in the High Country.

Monday looks quiet, but Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The main concern for Tuesday is heavy rain that could prompt flooding. Several inches of rain are possible before it tapers down late Wednesday, perhaps ending as snow in the mountains. We will likely see some wind alerts issued by the National Weather Service with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible across the region.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday headlines
There is the possibility that we have some severe weather in the area, but that will need to be monitored as the event gets closer. As of now the best chance for severe weather will be Southeast of the Charlotte area.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

