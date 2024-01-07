PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Miller’s career-high 27 lift Wake Forest past Miami in OT, 86-82

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Miller hit a 3-pointer to give Wake Forest the lead in overtime, then sealed the victory with a pair of free throws as the Demon Deacons held off Miami 86-82 in their Atlantic Coast Conference home opener on Saturday.

Wake Forest (11-3, 3-0) is now 9-0 on its home court and its nine-game win streak is the program’s longest since 2008-09, when the Deacons won 16 straight games. Fresh off a 95-82 victory over No. 16 Clemson, the Hurricanes (11-3, 2-1) saw their four-game win streak end.

With the game tied at 78-78, Andrew Carr missed a jumper for Wake Forest, but Efton Reid III batted the offensive rebound toward the top of the key. Miller stretched high to snare the pass, settled and stroked the deep 3-pointer for the lead with 1:38 left. Norchad Omier hit a pair of free throws to get the Hurricanes within a point, but Hunter Sallis knocked down a 3 with :25 remaining to push the lead to four, 84-80. Omier scored at the basket, but Miller drew a foul and hit both free throws to set the final margin.

Miller hit 10 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 3 from long range, to score a career-high 27 points. Cameron Hildreth, who hit four 3-pointers in the first half to spark the Deacons to a 44-37 lead at the break, finished with 23 points, hitting 5 of 8 from deep and going 8-for-8 shooting from the line. Sallis had 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Read pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Freshman Kyshawn George had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Miami. Omier had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Matthew Cleveland had 17 points and Nijel Pack added 15 points and four assists.

Wake Forest plays at Florida State Tuesday. Miami hosts Louisville Wednesday.

