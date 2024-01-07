Family, friends remember, celebrate Shanquella Robinson ahead of 27th birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, family and friends joined together to celebrate what would be Shanquella Robinson’s 27th birthday.

WBTV has been following her story since October of 2022, when Robinson, a Charlotte native, was found dead in Cabo, Mexico.

Officials originally told her parents she died of alcohol poisoning, but since then reports showed she had a broken neck and spinal cord when she died, leading her loved ones to push for answers and accountability.

Saturday’s birthday party took time out to not focus on what happened to Robinson, but to celebrate her life and to keep her legacy alive.

The party was invite-only for some of Robinson’s closest family and friends.

“She would be 27 now, so we’ve got to remember 27 wonderful years,” shared one of Robinson’s uncles.

The party’s theme was a sneaker ball, where people dressed up in gowns and suits but brought out their best sneakers to complete the outfit.

Family and friends shared that Robinson was a sneaker fanatic and the theme would’ve been right up her alley.

Docratations were yellow and pink, known as Robinson’s favorite colors.

“She was an inspiration. She was a people person. She would do any and everything she can to help you out. She would give you her last. She loved kids,” shared one of Robinson’s cousins.

Although this was a moment of celebration, family and friends remain hopeful they’ll get answers and justice in her death.

“We’re still continuing to do what we can and push every day, but we’re taking a few hours out to celebrate her because we don’t want to focus on the situation that happened to her,” said a family member.

On Jan. 20, there will be another event in honor of Robinson at Trap Beauty Bar, where all proceeds from services at the salon will be donated to the SBR Helping Hands Foundation, which was established by Robinson’s family after her death.

The non-profit organization strives to stand against bullying and injustice.

