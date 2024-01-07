CMPD: Teen shot, killed during party in northwest Charlotte; 1 in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen was shot and killed during a party in northwest Charlotte Sunday morning and an 18-year-old has been charged, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on West Trade Street just off Wells Meadow Drive. That’s near the Brookshire Freeway.

Once police showed up, they found a victim who had been shot. That person, identified as 17-year-old Avyon Titus Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said they identified Jamir Easter, 18, as a suspect in the case. He turned himself into authorities and was charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to the department.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

