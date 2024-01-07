PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Man shot, killed during party in northwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed during a party in northwest Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on West Trade Street just off Wells Meadow Drive. That’s near the Brookshire Freeway.

Once police showed up, they found a man had been shot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they are investigating this as a homicide.

We’re working to learn what led up to this shooting and whether police have made any arrests.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

