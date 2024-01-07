CMPD: Man shot, killed during party in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed during a party in northwest Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on West Trade Street just off Wells Meadow Drive. That’s near the Brookshire Freeway.

Once police showed up, they found a man had been shot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they are investigating this as a homicide.

We’re working to learn what led up to this shooting and whether police have made any arrests.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.