Charlotte-Mecklenburg police looking for missing 70-year-old woman

Virginia Oates was last seen at her family’s home on Raintree Way on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it needs your help finding a missing 70-year-old woman.

Virginia Oates was last seen at her family’s home on Raintree Lane on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Police said she was last seen leaving in her 2010 black Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license tag number ZSF-1579.

According to police, Oates may be suffering from a cognitive impairment and a silver alert has been issued.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Oates was headed to McDonald’s at 1201 W. Sugar Creek Rd. in Charlotte. An investigation lead to the discovery of a Flock tag reader hit on her car around 1 a.m. Sunday at Main Street and Poplar Street in Mocksville, N.C. According to family, she could possibly be trying to make it to her home on Kornegay Drive in Dudley, N.C.

Police said she was last seen leaving in her 2010 black Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license tag number ZSF-1579.(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

She was last seen wearing a pink jogger suit, a denim Bank of America bucket hat and Skechers shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or Det. J. Rose with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600 immediately.

