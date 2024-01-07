Charlotte City Councilman Meets with President Joe Biden in Charleston

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - US President Joe Biden is expected to be in Charleston, SC on Monday. He will make a stop at The Mother Emanuel Church to talk about the importance of preserving democratic institutions to combat hate and extremism. Mother Emanual is the place where nearly nine years ago a white supremacist shot and killed nine Black church members during a Bible Study.

“I’m glad that he’s putting a spotlight on racism,” Charlotte City Councilmember Malcolm Graham said. “Discrimination in our nation and obviously what happened nine years ago to so many families including mine. It was hurtful and hateful.”

Graham’s sister, Cynthia Graham Hurd, was one of the nine victims killed in the shooting. Before Biden’s speech, he’s expected to talk to the victims. WBTV caught up with Graham Sunday afternoon before he left for Charleston.

“I’m glad to have the opportunity to talk with him tomorrow,” Graham said. “To encourage him to continue to talk about issues of race. It continues to be America’s Achilles Heel and certainly something that we have to find a way to collectively work together to resolve.”

Visiting Mother Emanuel can be tough, but Graham says he insists on remembering how his sister lived instead of how she died. He tells WBTV he plans to continue his sister’s legacy of her love of reading and helping others through his foundation. He says when talking to the President he has a suggestion on what leaders can do to help tackle racism.

“I look forward to talking to him about what I believe needs to happen,” Graham said. “Which is creating an environment where healthy tension can occur and bringing a spotlight to what happened to my sister and eight others. Also happened to families in a Buffalo grocery store where a white nationalist gunned down...people there as well. So, there is more than enough evidence to point to that we have a problem in our country.”

Leaders say Biden’s Charleston visit is also a way to appeal to Black voters.

