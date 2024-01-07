PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.(MGN)
By WAGM News and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) - A 19-year-old died from electrocution after being in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

Maine State Police say Landen Ouellette, 20, and Curtis Levesque, 19, were in a 2015 Ford F-150 when Oullette lost control of the truck and hit a utility pole that took down power lines.

Oullette and Levesque were able to get out of the truck on their own, but as Levesque was walking back to the truck, he tripped on a downed power line and was electrocuted, according to authorities.

The Frenchville Fire Department and Madawaska Ambulance Service rendered aid to Levesque on the scene but he died as a result of his injuries.

Oullette suffered an electric shock while trying to help Levesque. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

According to authorities, speed and icy road conditions are considered factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WAGM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Wilbern Springs
Man charged after woman found dead after reported domestic dispute in Catawba Co.
York County deputies are looking to identify three women they said assaulted two Japanese...
Deputies: Women assaulted restaurant employees, fired shots in York County
Kings Mountain Police continue to investigate the Jan. 5 crash.
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Kings Mountain, police say

Latest News

Virginia Oates was last seen at her family’s home on Raintree Way on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police looking for missing 70-year-old woman
Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say
A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts...
Snoopy-themed Hershey’s Kisses arrive for Valentine’s Day