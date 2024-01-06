PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's...
NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several North Carolina counties are covered by winter storm alerts as snow and cold rain moves...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for several NC counties as cold rain, wintry mix arrives
More than a dozen stores were fined across the state after price-scanners errors led to...
State officials fine 18 stores across NC for overcharging customers
Swearngan Road Charlotte group home homicide
CMPD: 16-year-old charged with killing adult at Charlotte group home
Tim Newman
Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters after filing President Joe Biden's...
Vice President Harris arrives in Myrtle Beach ahead of speech
An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
Rioters walk on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Democracy...
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver the State of the Union address on March 7