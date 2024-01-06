PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NCDOT prepares I-40 and surrounding roads for expected wintry mix

A wintry mix is expected to impact northern counties overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.
A wintry mix is expected to impact northern counties overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.
By Claire Kopsky
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CATAWBA CO., N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) started preparing the roads Thursday for Saturday’s expected wintery mix.

In Mountain counties such as Avery, Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga, the DOT spread residual salt on the roads.

In the Foothills and further east, the DOT told WBTV ‘brine’ was applied to the multi-lane divided highways in Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes, Caldwell and Catawba counties, just to name a few.

“We flow water through it. The solution is 23% salt. And that’s what brine is. That’s the best optimum for … on the road and being able to use it,” said Catawba County Maintenance Engineer Greg Frye.

He explained they started using brine more than ten years prior.

“We see an advantage to it when you get out there, that first push you make, it’s not adhered to the road,” Frye said. “You get the snow off. And then you can go back and salt on top of that and it serves the same purpose.”

For Saturday’s expected winter weather, the preparations began Thursday.

“We put out 17,500 [gallons] yesterday and we’ve been going all morning and putting out more,” Frye said.

It is a time consuming process that the crew drivers take seriously.

“We’re ready to go. And the great thing about our crews, are they prep,” NCDOT spokesman Jonathan Rand said. “I mean, we’ve had snow prep days since the fall, September, October just to prepare for these times ... these guys and girls, they know what they’re doing. That’s the comforting thing is that this is people who’ve been there a long time and know the situations know the roads.”

The department said people should stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out Saturday.

For those who need to go out, check drivenc.gov for road closures, traffic and road conditions.

