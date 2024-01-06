NC A&T Band Performs in 135th Rose Bowl Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Band members from North Carolina A &T University known as the Blue and Gold Marching Machine performed in the 135th Rose Bowl Parade. The 200-member band spent a week in California preparing and enjoying the sites of California.

“They showed us the boujeeness of California,” Trombone player Darrell Holmes said. “It was something to see. And on top of that - we got to see the major sites. We went to Beverly Hills. See the Hollywood sign, and went to the Hollywood Blvd. We got to see the stores. There were all the different performers - the street performers. It was such a whole cultural difference that I’ve never seen before.”

Holmes graduated from Cato Middle College in Charlotte Mecklenburg School District in 2023. He is experiencing his first year at NC A&T and his first year in the band. He plays trombone and says getting the news that the band was going to California for the iconic parade was a big deal.

“I had to hear it twice,” Holmes said. “You all - we are going to the Rose Bowl Parade - I was like what - my freshmen year - first year - that was awesome to hear.”

Holmes tells WBTV the band practiced and practiced. Band leaders wanted the students to know all the moves and have precision when they marched the nearly six-mile parade. Band members had to raise money to help with the expenses. When it came to transporting the instruments - staff drove the instruments cross country. The band played music from The O’Jays and Celo Green. It was music the students didn’t grow up listening to. Despite that musical gap, there wasn’t a problem playing the music.

“It’s amazing,” Holmes said. “Songs that my mom and dad would know rather than me, but I still felt it while I played it.”

NC A&T is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). It is believed to be the only HBCU band that participated in the Rose Bowl Parade.

“We may not be the same style that you might traditionally see in the parade or even on TV,” Holmes said. “But we’re here. We are going to bring it. You invited us. We are going to show up and show out and that’s exactly what we did.”

Holmes’ mother, Dr. Yolanda Holmes, says her son was introduced to music at an early age. She believes in the power of music.

“It brings a joy that is so refreshing,” Dr. Yolanda Holmes said. “And it will help you through various situations.”

The mother also believes exposing students to positive experiences can make a difference.

“It helps them understand and see different cultures,” the mother said. “Understand what life is like. Understand how others are living and be able to embrace that...

Every student, every youth, every young adult should have the opportunity to go away from their hometown to be able to have a great experience in whatever they love.”

This trip was Holmes’s first time on an airplane and first time to California. The student says this trip will never be forgotten and claims this excitement will trickle down to keeping his grades up.

“If I do well in band I am going to do well in school,” Holmes said. “Band is more than just extracurricular. It’s a passion for me because I love music. I love playing music, so being able to do that almost motivates me to do better in other things.”

Holmes is majoring in Animal Science. He wants to one day work with exotic animals. He says he will continue his love of music and see where that lands him next.

