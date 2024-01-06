Troopers: Motorcyclist arrested after almost hitting student getting off bus in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A motorcyclist has been arrested for passing a stopped school bus and almost hitting an elementary student in Iredell County, troopers said.

Ishmael Partida Gonzalez, 18, of Davidson, was arrested and charged with passing a stopped school bus, careless and reckless driving, no motorcycle endorsement and a registration violation, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The close call happened around 2:38 p.m. Thursday on Carlyle Road in Troutman, according to information from Iredell-Statesville Schools.

District leaders released videos showing the harrowing moment when the student came within inches of being hit by the passing motorcycle.

“We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life. If you see a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and extended stop arms, this indicates the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off the bus,” a news release from Iredell-Statesville Schools stated.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

