Man strips naked, jumps into fish tank at Bass Pro Shops

In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, the Bass Pro Shops logo is seen at the entrance to a store...
In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, the Bass Pro Shops logo is seen at the entrance to a store in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police in Alabama say a man crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop, Thursday night, Jan. 4, 2024, and stripped down to his birthday suit and then plunged into the giant aquarium inside the store.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after stripping down and jumping into a fish tank at the Bass Pro Shops in Leeds, Alabama.

The incident happened Thursday night when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a pole in the store’s parking lot. Police said he then stripped, ran into the store and jumped into a fish tank.

The man was taken into custody by Leeds police and transported to an area hospital. While in the police car, he also damaged the back door of the vehicle.

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said the suspect’s family claimed he is suffering from mental health issues.

Charges include public lewdness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on police, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of reckless endangerment.

