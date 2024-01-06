PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged after woman restrained, robbed in Charlotte hotel room

Carlos Amparo is accused of assaulting and robbing a woman inside her University City hotel room in December 2023.
Carlos Amparo(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly restrained and robbed a woman in her Charlotte hotel room in December 2023.

An arrest warrant says Carlos Amparo, 24, entered the woman’s hotel room at the Hilton on J M Keynes Drive the night of Dec. 22, 2023.

Amparo allegedly assaulted the woman, resulting in minor scratches on her face. He also allegedly put his hand on her neck and squeezed it while she was on the ground, the warrant says.

The warrant says he stole two iPhones, AirPods, Patron, Christmas gifts and a wallet containing identifying documents worth $3,000.

The warrant also says he damaged a lamp, television and phone in the hotel room, causing over $200 in damage.

Amparo is charged with first-degree burglary, assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, two counts of financial card theft, assault on a female and injury to personal property, according to Mecklenburg County jail records.

