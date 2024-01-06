Former Charlotte businessman in prison, sentenced after breaking probation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Charlotte businessman is in new trouble after he reportedly broke his probation.

At one time, Tim Newman was the CEO of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, but he’s landed himself in legal trouble several times over the years.

In December 2023, a South Carolina judge sentenced him to serve three years in prison for removing an ankle monitor. He was also arrested in October for reportedly threatening a school resource officer.

Newman played a major role in getting the NASCAR Hall of Fame and used to be the general manager of the Charlotte Knights.

