First Alert Weather Day: Widespread precipitation, cold temps in the forecast

Saturday will be a wet day with cold temperatures across the Carolinas.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend will start off with some widespread precipitation and cold temperatures before clearing up some Saturday afternoon.

  • Today: Winter Weather Advisory, additional ice up to .1″(northwest of I-40)
  • Sunday: Much better day, sunshine, highs in the 50s
  • Tuesday: First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, flood risk

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of I-40. The Winter Weather Advisory extends north and west including all counties in the foothills and mountains. Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are possible across the region.

With temperatures starting off a bit warmer than forecasted, all rain is continued to be expected along and south of the Charlotte area and all neighborhoods south/east.

The mountains and foothills will have the best chance at seeing icing on trees and powerlines and some slick bridges and overpasses. The elevated surfaces that are exposed the air will be the first to become slick. The precipitation will come to an end on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will bring sunshine and a cool breeze with highs in the middle 50s.

Monday looks quiet, but Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The main concern for Tuesday is heavy rain that could prompt flooding. There may even be thunder and lightning. Several inches of rain are possible before it tapers down early Wednesday, perhaps ending as snow in the mountains. There is the possibility that we have some severe weather in the area, but that will need to be monitored as the event gets closer.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great and safe Saturday!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

